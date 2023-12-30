Actress Jasmin Bhasin had a disappointing flight experience when she attempted to fly from Mumbai to Jammu. The flight was delayed for more than 10 hours and ended up landing back in Mumbai

Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram

Listen to this article Jasmin Bhasin's vacation ruined after her flight gets delayed by ten hours x 00:00

Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who was travelling from Mumbai for a vacation to Jammu, shared about her 'worst flight' experience, and has slammed the airlines for their 'horrible and disastrous' management. Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared her selfies, wherein she can be seen sitting inside the flight, with her hand on her head. She is wearing a blue knitted top, and round framed sunglasses. The photo was captioned as: "Jammu ki jagah delhi pahuch gaye Thank you @indigo.6e".

She recounted the flight experience, and shared how she had spent 10 hours in the aircraft, and landed back in Mumbai itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 'Naagin 4' actress wrote: "Just had the worst flight of my life, was in aircraft for more than 10 hours, boarded from mumbai and landed in mumbai so I didn't reach anywhere Cabin crew was helpful and did their best but horrible and the most disastrous senior management and administration @indigo.6eShame @indigo.6e". Slamming the airlines, and their staff for the mismanagement, Jasmine added: "And the way your manager at Mumbai airport is speaking with people, it's shameful indigo.6e That too he came after so many calls were made to him by your assisting staffs as they did Not know how To deal with passengers."

On the work front, Jasmine has two films in her kitty, the first of which is 'Warning 2', whose trailer has sent shockwaves through the audience, promising a cinematic spectacular like no other. Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin enchant the audience with dynamic performances that leave them wanting more. The teaser brilliantly blends brutal action sequences, hints of a riveting plot, and the addictive energy of Bhangra sounds to produce a tantalising glimpse that demands your attention.

Her second film, 'Carry on Jattiye,' starring Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sunil Grover, will be released in theatres on July 26 of next year. The film is part of the 'Carry on Jatta' franchise, which is led by Gippy Grewal. The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and the film is slated to be out in 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)