Jassie on how attempting action in Kisi Ka Bhai... opened him to diverse genres

Jassie Gill

Jassie Gill: I felt I should try different genres

In his nine-year career as a Punjabi actor, Jassie Gill has established a romantic hero image, an idea that was further propagated through his Hindi films, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018), Panga (2020) and Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai (2021). His latest release, the Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (KKBKKJ), turns that idea on its head. Gill shares, “When I got to do action in KKBKKJ, I enjoyed exploring that space. After that experience, I felt I should try different genres. In another instance, I had to dance to a south Indian track in the film. I was stressed before the shoot, wondering how I’d be able to pull it off, since I am a Bhangra guy. But when I saw myself on screen, it opened my mind to more of such opportunities.”

KKBKKJ comes three years after Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut. While the sports drama earned him unanimous appreciation, the subsequent pandemic thwarted Gill’s plan to cash in on the hype. “I thought I’d get good work after Panga. But due to COVID-19, there was so much uncertainty. I didn’t even know when all the projects that I had, fell through. Thankfully, I went on to do two films — Noorani Chehra with Nawaz paaji [Siddiqui], and Luv Ranjan sir’s Wild Wild Punjab. I did my best in choosing work that [resonated] with me.”