'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor Jassie Gill hopes to go beyond bhangra and comedy

Updated on: 18 April,2023 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Crediting Diljit for breaking Bollywood’s stereotype of Punjabis, Jassie hopes to take it forward with Salman-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' actor Jassie Gill hopes to go beyond bhangra and comedy

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

x
Loud, comical, and ready to dance — this is how Bollywood has largely depicted Punjabis over the years. Punjabi star Jassie Gill would always be bothered by it. But today, as he gears up for his biggest Hindi film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Gill says he owes it to Diljit Dosanjh for breaking the stereotype. “We used to talk about this in Punjab. Earlier in Bollywood, Sardars were shown as comedians. Their look was not even authentic, especially the way they wore turbans. We are thankful to Diljit paaji for changing this. He showed people that Punjabis aren’t comedians, that they are stylish [and created awareness] about the kind of work they do,” begins Gill. 


Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit Dosanjh



The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi (2018), will be seen as Salman Khan’s brother in this week’s release. Being a part of Farhad Samji’s directorial venture was a no-brainer not only because of the opportunity itself, but also because it gave him the chance to share screen space with the superstar. “You hear all kinds of things about people in the industry, but I never heard anything bad about Salman bhai. Whoever I met, told me that he is a large-hearted man. He calls me Paaji to show his love and respect for Punjab.”


Like many co-stars, Gill too was initially hesitant about approaching Khan on set. But the superstar put him at ease. “[Initially], I felt conscious and wouldn’t know what to talk to him about. But slowly, Salman bhai made us comfortable. He’d share stories from his past. He involved me in the film’s music, and took my advice on Sukhbir paaji’s songs. He ensures that if you have something to say, you can tell him freely.”

 

