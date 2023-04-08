Watch exclusive video! Sukhbir: Salman Khan discussed 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' for 27 minutes over a call

Sukhbir has worked on two songs for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Credit: Sukhbir on Instagram

Sukhbir who has been topping the music charts with 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' got into conversation with mid-day.com. Sukhbir performed his hit numbers 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' for viewers of mid-day. He opens up about how Salman Khan was personally involved in the making of the song, he also gave a glimpse into his next song for the same film. Among other things the singer revealed he initially wasn't part of the new version of 'Sauda Khara Khara' from Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer 'Good Newwz' but convinced the makers later and much more.

Sukhbir said, "Salman bhai had been in touch, even in the past he had been requesting for songs. This time he had a specific requirement for this film and we met in Abu Dhabi. He said he required a Punjabi song and the first song I sent was 'Billi Billi' which was completely in Punjabi but he wanted a bit of Hindi added, to reach a wider audience. At other production houses, the head is in touch and tells you the requirement but in this case Salman bhai was calling me directly. After he like the song we discussed it for 27 minutes over call. I hadn't expected him to be so hands on."

Speaking about Salman's inputs he revealed, "My song started with vocals but he wanted an introduction and explained the time required for his entry and other in-depth inputs. It's heart-warming to know an artist of his stature takes so much interest in his songs and talks to me directly."

How was 'Billi Billi' shot? Find out all this and much more in the exclusive video!

