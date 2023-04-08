Breaking News
Preity Zinta says a woman forcibly kissed her daughter, wheel chair bound man harassed her

Updated on: 08 April,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday

Preity Zinta says a woman forcibly kissed her daughter, wheel chair bound man harassed her

Preity Zinta/Instagram


An upset Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Saturday to share two incidents that 'shook her,' while she was in Mumbai. The actress also slammed the paparazzi for laughing and enjoying the scene.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)




Preity posted, "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken.1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene."

The actress went on to write about another incident where she called out the paparazzi, along with a video of what had happened. "U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch and this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money and I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive. The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread."

The actress added that she is a celebrity but human first and her children are not part of a 'package deal.' "I think it’s high time people realise that I’m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don’t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I’ve worked very hard to get where I am. I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don’t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities. I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it’s not funny."

