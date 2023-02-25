'Selfiee' Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi's film collects Rs 2.55 crore on opening day

The first-day collection of 'Selfiee' is much lower than Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' which was released in theatres last week. 'Selfiee' managed to collect only Rs. 1.30 crore on the opening day at national chains

Akshay Kumar's first film of the year, 'Selfiee' is now out in theatres and the film has opened at the box office on an underwhelming note. After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', all eyes were on 'Selfiee' to boost the theatrical business. However, despite having a good star cast including Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film failed to get people t the theatres on day 1.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share updates on day 1 collections of the film. "#Selfiee has a disastrous Day 1… Sends shock waves throughout the industry… One of the lowest starts for a film that has several prominent names attached to it… Fri ₹ 2.55 cr+. #India biz," he wrote.

The first-day collection is much lower than Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' which was released in theatres last week. 'Selfiee' managed to collect only Rs. 1.30 crore on the opening day at national chains.

Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and actor Prithviraj's Production house. Akshay Kumar has been extensively promoting 'Selfiee' for the past couple of weeks. From visiting fans at malls, public events, and universities, to breaking selfie records, Akshay has been promoting the film everywhere. The film also has a remake of the hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. The lead actor also posed a challenge on social media asking his friends and fans to dance to the song. The actor also made Salman Khan dance to the hit track.

'Selfiee' features Akshay as superstar Vijay and Emraan as a cop who is also a diehard fan and father who is willing to do anything to fulfill his son's dream of taking a picture with Vijay. It is the remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' which features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

