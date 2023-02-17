Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' team offer 'Buy Get One Free' on day 1 tickets

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada’ is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telegu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde

The team of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘Shehzada’ has partnered up with BookMyShow to give us a 'Buy one Get One' free offer for the movie tickets on opening day. While that sounds like a steal deal, there is a small catch.

In order to avail the offer, your minimum quantity of tickets booked should be at least two. As you proceed further in the transaction, you can apply the promo code ‘Shehzada’ to avail the offer which will give you a maximum discount of Rs. 200, depending on the total amount spent on the tickets. If you are booking two tickets at Maratha Mandir for a total price of Rs. 320, excluding convenience fee, your discount value would be Rs. 160. And to make it better, the ticket prices for ‘Pathaan’ has now been brought down to Rs. 110 at INOX, PVR and Cinepolis across India, giving 'Shehzada' a direct head-to-head competition.

#SHEHZADA OFFER - BUY 1 GET 1 FREE ❤️❤️ For 17th FEB ❤️❤️

USE THE PROMO CODE - Shehzada

BOOK NOW - https://t.co/9F0MFJtHAt pic.twitter.com/sZu0Yy1bzY — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 16, 2023

Marvel movies have also come in to play with their recent release ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamnia’ starring Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors. Advance bookings for the movie, projects the earning of the film to about Rs. 11 crores in the opening weekend. With such strong competitors, keeping up with the trend for ‘Shehzada’ seems to be quite a challenge.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, ‘Shehzada’ is a Hindi remake of the 2020 Telegu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. 'Shehzada' has already scored a solid 9.5 IMDb rating in its opening day. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sunny Hinduja, Sachin Khedekar, and Ronit Roy.

The trailer for 'Shehzada' was also screened on the Burj Khalifa on February 16. The movie has its own little hashtag of #ShehzadaAaRahaHai. Kartik Aaryan was seen at the Siddhi Vinayak Temple on opening day to seek blessings along with his parents.