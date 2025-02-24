Lyricist Javed Akhtar did not hold back as he reacted to some trolls who commented with ill intention on his post related to India's win against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Dubai

Javed Akhtar

Listen to this article Javed Akhtar hits back at trolls who questioned his happiness over India's win: 'Jab tumhare baap dada...' x 00:00

Lyricist Javed Akhtar, like every other Indian, rejoiced team India's win against Pakistan on Sunday night in the ongoing Champions Trophy match. The two countries who share a sporting rivalry attracted a large crowd on Sunday evening at a Dubai cricket stadium. India won the match by 6 wickets with Virat Kohli scoring a century with the last ball. Indians were elated to watch Kohli smash the last ball for a boundary and scoring a 100 while also making India cross the winning score. Akhtar praised Kohli's performance and lauded him through his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javed Akhtar hits back at demeaning trolls

As soon as India won the match on Sunday night, Akhtar took to his X handle and wrote, "Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!!"

However, Akhtar's post was met with some distasteful comments from certain netizens who tried to question his happiness over India's win.

A user by the name Himanshu Jain commented, "Javed, Babar ka baap Kohli hai, bolo Jai Shri Ram"

Without mincing his words, Akhtar responded, "Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay . Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai."

Another user wrote, "Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to" insinuating that the veteran lyricist and screenwriter was supporting for team Pakistan.

The lyricist responded to the taunt with sharp words, "Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jai aur kala paani mein thay . Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai . Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin. (When you father and grandfather were bootlicking the British for freedom, mine were fighting for freedom in jail and Kaala paani. I have the blood of a patriot while you have that of a British servant)".

Virat Kohli , zindabad. !!! . We all are so so so proud of you !!! — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 23, 2025

About India vs Pakistan match

Coming to the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.