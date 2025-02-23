Ind vs Pak ODI match: First and foremost, it was Virat Kohli's lady love Anushka Sharma who shared her reaction to King Kohli's grand comeback

In Pic: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Grover

Listen to this article ‘No one like Kohli’: From Anushka Sharma, Mira Rajput to Varun Grover, Bollywood rejoices as India beats Pakistan by 6 wickets x 00:00

In the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India emerged victorious by six wickets. Team India stalwart Virat Kohli announced his comeback as the right-hander smashed an unbeaten 100 runs off 111 deliveries. His match-winning knock was laced with seven fours. Now, as India has won the highly anticipated match, not only fans but celebrities have also rejoiced and shared their reactions on social media. First and foremost, it was Virat's lady love Anushka who shared her reaction to King Kohli's grand comeback.

Celebrities react to India’s victory

Proud wife Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Kohli smiling at the camera. While sharing the picture, Anushka attached it with emojis.

Harshvarrdhan Kapoor took to his stories and shared a picture of his screen and wrote, "Kunalvohtaa, you flew all the way to Dubai and didn’t answer the call to see VK make a 100 against Pak?" Shoaib Ibrahim also shared a video of Kohli on his Insta stories and expressed his excitement by writing, "Yayayyyyyy" along with hands-in-the-air emojis.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also took to her stories and wrote a heartfelt message that read, "No one like Kohli." Rajkummar Rao, while sharing a picture of Kohli with his bat and helmet in the air, attached several emojis to the story. Surbhi Jyoti also shared her excitement on X.

Bhansali Productions took to Instagram and shared, "This one's for the heart, the pride, and the glory (blue heart). Well done, Team India!"

Varun Grover, with his witty self at its best, congratulated Team India for their victory and wrote, "Kohli loves drama, and drama loves Kohli. El boring match mein bhi gajab ka maza dila diya."

About Ind vs Pak match

In the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Pakistan, Team India registered a win by six wickets. With this, the "Men in Blue" kept their winning momentum going in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the first innings, Pakistan reached a score of 241 runs following the knocks of Saud Shakeel and Mohammed Rizwan. Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful bowler from India's perspective, claiming three wickets for 40 runs.

Premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya was another bowler who snapped two wickets in the match. Fellow teammates Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Harshit Rana registered one wicket each to their name.