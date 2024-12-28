Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's picture with 21-year-old Indian cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's family has gone viral on social media. Eagle-eyed netizens also spotted Athiya Shetty in the picture

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently in Australia accompanying her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for the ongoing third test match of 2024-20205 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series. A picture featuring Sharma from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the actress is seen happily posing with cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy's family.

Anushka Sharma poses with Reddy's family

The photo was shared by Reddy's father on his Instagram stories. In the picture, Sharma can be seen in a casual white top and denim pants, black flats and left her hair open. Nitish's father captioned it, "A lovely moment," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Interestingly, netizens also spotted mom-to-be Athiya Shetty in the background the picture who accidentally photobombed the image. She can be seen engaged in a phone call in the background of the picture.

Nitish Reddy's filmy moment on the ground

Indian batter Nitish Kumar Reddy slammed his maiden international century on Day Three of the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia on Saturday, bringing India back into the game at Melbourne. With his ton, the youngster also achieved an elusive feat as he became the third youngest Indian batter to get a maiden Test century in Australia after Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. Nitish stands unbeaten at 105 runs from 176 balls at a strike rate of 59.66. He slammed 10 fours and 1 six during his time on the crease on Day Three of the Melbourne Test

The cricketer after scoring fifty runs on day three celebrated the milestone with a filmy gesture on field. Reddy mimicked the iconic Pushpa Raj move from the popular film Pushpa: The Rise, with the bat around his neck. This prompted a reaction from Sunil Gavaskar, who was quick to recognise the reference and remarked, 'O... Pushpa,' on commentary.

The line 'Pushpa jhukega nahi saala' from the film, which translates to "Pushpa will never bow down, damn it!", represents the protagonist's unwavering resolve to confront insurmountable challenges without yielding. In a similar vein, Reddy's knock symbolised his resilience in the face of adversity.

Washington and Nitish displayed a stupendous and gritty performance at the Melbourne Test, cementing a partnership of 127 runs, bailing India out of a gloomy situation.