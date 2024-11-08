Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to welcome their first child in 2025

Actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul will be welcoming their first child in 2025. The couple made the announcement through Instagram

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Actress Athiya Shetty and her cricketer husband KL Rahul have announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple who got married in 2023 have shared the happy news on Instagram. While they did not mention the month, Athiya revealed that they will be welcoming their baby next year. Senior actor Suniel Shetty will be becoming a grandfather soon.

Soon after she made the announcement, the soon-to-be parents were flooded with wishes. From Sonakshi Sinha, Esha Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Shibani Akhtar and many other congratulated her.

Check out their announcement:

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s love story

The couple made their relationship official on Instagram when they posted their first photo together in December 2019. Apparently, the lovebirds, Athiya Shetty and Rahul had visited Thailand to celebrate New Year. After taking social media by storm with their first photo, the couple went on to make waves as they continued posting cute comments on each other Instagram posts and shared pictures of each other on their birthdays.

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members.

When Suniel Shetty heap praised for his son-in-law

In an interview with Mid-day some time ago, the veteran actor said some of the most beautiful things about his son-in-law.

When asked what he would warn KL Rahul about, Suniel said, "Don’t be such a beautiful human being, that we seem inferior in front of you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you. That’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya you are blessed. I tell her she is blessed, not necessarily the other way around. Of course, Athiya is a beautiful child… My mother, wife, sister, sisters-in-law are all obsessed with him."

In March this year, the senior actor had also dropped hint of him becoming a grandfather soon. Shetty, who was judging the dance reality show Dance Deewane, was asked about being a grandfather. Talking about the same, he had said, 'Yes, next season when I come I will be walking on the stage like a Nana.' His statement had led to widespread speculation of Athiya and KL Rahul expecting their first child together.