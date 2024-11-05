Today on Athiya Shetty's birthday, KL Rahul shared some funny pictures of Athiya that had us ROFL. While sharing the sweet pictures, Rahul wrote, "My craziee birthday baby"

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Listen to this article Best friend behaviour! KL Rahul shares goofiest pics of wifey Athiya Shetty on her birthday x 00:00

KL Rahul, being the sweetest husband and best friend, shared goofy pictures of Athiya Shetty to wish her on her birthday. Today, on Athiya Shetty's birthday, KL Rahul shared some funny posts about Athiya that had us ROFL. While sharing the sweet pictures, Rahul wrote, "My craziee birthday baby."

The first picture KL shared shows Athiya Shetty resting her head on her hubby's chest, looking at him and making a goofy face. The next picture shows both of them enjoying noodles and making weird faces. The third picture in the series has Rahul planting a sweet kiss on Athiya's cheek, while the fourth picture will make you laugh out loud. As soon as KL posted the wishes, Athiya reacted by writing, "Love you." Athiya’s father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty, also reacted to the post.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty wished his baby girl with a series of throwback pictures. Sharing the pictures, Suniel wrote, "Happy birthday to the best part of me…my all-time favourite human…my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life…love you beyond measure Tiaaaa." Athiya commented on the post, writing, "Love you."

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul purchase luxury apartment in Mumbai

Months before her birthday, Athiya Shetty purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai with her cricketer husband KL Rahul. The duo reportedly shelled out a whopping Rs 20 crore to buy a posh apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The cricketer-actor pair is set to unlock the doors of their home at the Sandhu Palace project in Pali Hill. Located on the second floor of the building, which has 18 floors in total, the couple’s home spans 3,350 sq. ft. The apartment also includes four car parking spaces.

Athiya Shetty's acting front

On the acting front, Athiya was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is about a young, NRI-husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya played the role of Anita, an educated girl looking for a green card holder groom. Pushpinder, the eager-to-get-married boy, is settled in Dubai and follows his mother’s instructions. The story revolves around how their lives change when they get married.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies, the film was released in 2019. The film, shot extensively in Bhopal, also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.