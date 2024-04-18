KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020. They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Athiya Shetty shares birthday post for KL Rahul with unseen picture from romantic vacay x 00:00

Actress Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture to wish her husband and cricketer KL Rahul on his birthday. Athiya took to Instagram and wrote, “My whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything,” with a red heart emoji.

The picture shows KL Rahul and Athiya basking in the sun on a romantic vacation, which seems to be in an exotic location. The other picture is a monochrome frame of them sharing a mushy moment.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also commented on the post and wrote, “Happy birthday @klrahul!!! Have the best year.”

For those unversed, the cricketer had appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

Earlier, veteran actor Suniel Shetty recently took to social media to share a touching birthday tribute to his son-in-law. The picture-perfect moment captured the essence of their bond, resonating with warmth and familial love. Amidst the golden hues of the setting sun, Suniel, his son Ahan Shetty, and KL Rahul exuded laid-back vibes.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "They say it's not what we have in life, but who we have in our life that matters ...feeling blessed to have you in ours for it's a connection I can't explain ...happy birthday Rahul ... love you son."

Ahan Shetty also extended his wishes to his brother-in-law on this special day by sharing a picture with the latter on his Instagram story.

KL Rahul and Athiya made their relationship official on Instagram in 2020, and since then, their social media accounts have been filled with lovey-dovey posts for each other.

They tied the knot on January 23, 2023, at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The duo was in a relationship for three years before they got married.

After tying the knot, in a joint post, the couple wrote, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends, relatives, and family members.

(With inputs from ANI)