Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share a birthday wish for his daughter Athiya Shetty who tuned 32 today. He shared some unseen childhood pictures of his kids

Suniel Shetty with his kids

Suniel Shetty digs out childhood pictures of daughter Athiya as she turns 32

Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram handle to pen a birthday wish for his daughter Athiya Shetty. The latter turned 32 today. Suniel walked down memory lane and dug out a priceless picture from Athiya's childhood days and showered his love on her. In the first picture shared by Suniel, Athiya can be seen in a onesie standing straight in her cradle. The second picture seems to have been clicked months after her birth. The last picture sees Athiya with her younger brother Ahan posing with their stylish father Suniel.

Suniel Shetty's birthday wish for daughter Athiya

Sharing the pictures, Suniel wrote, "Happy birthday to the best part of me …my all time favourite human….my best friend…my confidante and the greatest joy of my life ……love you beyond measure Tiaaaa"

"Love you," wrote Athiya commenting on the post.

Athiya Shetty and KLRahul purchase luxury apartment in Mumbai

Months before her birthday, Athiya Shetty purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai along with her cricketer husband KL Rahul. The duo have reportedly shelled out a whopping amount of Rs 20 crore to buy a posh apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra. The cricketer-actor pair is set to unlock the doors of their home at the Sandhu Palace project in Pali Hill. Located on the second floor of the building that has 18 floors in total, the couple’s home spreads across 3,350 sq ft. The apartment comes bearing four car parking spaces as well.

Athiya Shetty's acting front

On the acting front, Athiya was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is about a young NRI husband-obsessed bride and a desperate groom. Athiya played the role of Anita, an educated girl who is looking for a green card holder groom. Pushpinder, the eager-to-get-married boy, is settled in Dubai and follows his mother's instructions. The story is about how their life changes when the two get married.

Directed by Debamitra Biswal, and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies, the film was released in 2019. The film, shot extensively in Bhopal, also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.