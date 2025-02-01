Breaking News
Budget 2025: Family friends across three fenerations welcome health, tax reforms, seek more for businesses and rural education
Mumbai: Every home to pay between Rs 100 to Rs 1,000 for solid waste, says BMC
Budget 2025: Mixed reactions from Mumbai residents, professionals
Donald Trump imposes tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China
No mention of Maharashtra in Union budget is 'outright insult': Aaditya
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Javed Akhtar releases new book at Jaipur Literature Festival reveals why he stayed away from scriptwriting after Lakshya

Javed Akhtar releases new book at Jaipur Literature Festival; reveals why he stayed away from scriptwriting after Lakshya

Updated on: 02 February,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Top

Javed Akhtar discusses his next book, Seepiyan—a collection of dohas—featuring yesteryear poets

Javed Akhtar releases new book at Jaipur Literature Festival; reveals why he stayed away from scriptwriting after Lakshya

Javed Akhtar

Listen to this article
Javed Akhtar releases new book at Jaipur Literature Festival; reveals why he stayed away from scriptwriting after Lakshya
x
00:00

Coming from a lineage of writers, Javed Akhtar—son of renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Jan Nisar Akhtar—released his first poetry book, Tarkash (Quiver), a collection of 52 ghazals and nazms, in 1995. The scriptwriter-lyricist released his new book, a collection of dohas (couplets) in Sanskrit, Awadhi, Braj, and Punjabi, featuring poets from the past to modern times, at the Jaipur Literature festival on Friday. 


“We have lost much of our cultural heritage, which is a precious treasure. One of them is the dohas written over the last 900 years by poets such as Kabir, Tulsidas, and Veera in various languages, including Awadhi and Kathaiwadi, not modern Hindi,” shares Javed. His collection of dohas is titled Seepiyan, meaning seashells that carry pearls. He adds, “These dohas capture the wisdom and understanding of life, which remain relevant even today. [In the book], I explain my understanding of them and how they are relevant. The dohas are like pearls of wisdom shared by famous poets, which we can use in our daily lives to inspire, motivate, and guide us.” 


Javed, who last wrote the script for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya (2004), is returning to scriptwriting with three new scripts. Explaining why he stayed away from scripting for long, he says, “I wasn’t happy with [the kind of] film music and lyrics that were being produced. It was not my kind of work. The demand has changed, so that was dissatisfying.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

javed akhtar bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK