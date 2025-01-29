Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations continued as filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a party for the lyricist. Bigg Boss 18 fame Karanveer Mehra and Chum were also spotted at the party

Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday bash hosted by Farah Khan

Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday bash continues, Farah Khan hosts intimate dinner party

Legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on 17th January this year. While it has been over 10 days, the celebrations for the noted artist continue. Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a birthday bash for the acclaimed writer at her residence recently and Shabana Azmi took to social media to share a glimpse from the same. Akhtar's wife also thanked the hostess for celebrating his birthday with such love and warmth.

Karanveer Mehra, Chum Darang and others at Javed Akhtar's birthday

The gathering saw a mix of people from the entertainment industry. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see Bigg Boss 18 winner Karanveer Mehra and his co-contestant Chum Darang. The two are also rumoured to be dating. In the video, they are seen walking towards the camera along with actor Anil Kapoor. We can also spot Sajid Khan, chef Vikas Khanna, Sunita Kapoor, Siddharth, Ashutosh Gowariker, Avinash Gowariker, Aamir Ali, Mukesh Chhabra and Ranveer Brar.

Thanking Farah, Shabana wrote alongside the video,"Javed’s never-ending birthday Mashallah! Thank you Farah Khan for hosting one last night with the most finger-licking dinner ever !!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Javed Akhtar's star-studded 80th birthday

Earlier, actress Urmila Matondkar also dropped a few insights into Javed Akhtar's star-studded birthday bash on social media. One of the pictures had her facing the camera with Javed Akhtar. Aside from this, she was also clicked with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during the celebration.

In addition to this, the 'Kon' actress shared a video where Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and others can be seen singing "Happy birthday" for Javed Akhtar.

Urmila Matondkar's post also included the caption, "An absolute epic day that it was..with some of the best talents our industry has!! Afternoon full of love, laughter, affection, admiration, and great camaraderie...Because it was a Special Birthday of someone very special to all us..”Jaadu” in real sense as the entire nation is spellbound with his words for decades.. #oneandonly @jaduakhtar Thank you dearest @azmishabana18 for these awesome moments which truly enrich my life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial)

Earlier, Akhtar had celebrated his birthday with filmmaker Subhash Ghai at the Whistling Woods' convocation in Mumbai. As the two legends faced the paparazzi, Javed Akhtar took a dig at the cameraman saying, "Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). This remark by the accomplished writer left everyone in splits.

(with inputs from agencies)