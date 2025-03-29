Lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar says it was distressing for him to see that media reports did not mention the apology

Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut

On February 28, Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut ended their four-year defamation case filed by the former against the actor by reaching a settlement through mediation (March 1). But the chapter is far from over. A month on, the noted screenwriter-lyricist is displeased by how sections of the media have portrayed it as a mutual settlement, disregarding the fact that he agreed to enter a mediation only after his singular ask was met—of receiving an apology from the actor.

A snapshot of Kangana Ranaut’s apology letter

Talking to mid-day, Akhtar says he is perturbed at how an important facet that led to both parties agreeing for a mediation has not been factored. “It was a mutual settlement only after Kangana apologised in writing to me, which was my only demand when I filed the case. I had not asked for monetary compensation from her. It was my reputation that I was concerned about,” he says.

mid-day is in possession of the letter of apology issued by Ranaut. In the letter, the actor, filmmaker and MP stated that the remarks made by her in a 2020 interview and thereafter were “the result of a misunderstanding,” and went on to apologise for the “inconvenience” caused to Akhtar. Following this, both parties withdrew their respective cases.



Kangana Ranaut (left) posted this picture while announcing the resolution of her four-year legal feud with Javed Akhtar (right)

It all started in 2020 when the veteran lyricist and screenwriter filed a defamation case against Ranaut, alleging that she had damaged his reputation by dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor retaliated by lodging a counter-complaint in September 2021, accusing Akhtar of criminal intimidation and insult to modesty. On February 28 this year, Ranaut announced on her social media handles that they ended their four-year legal feud through mediation, even posting a picture of herself with Akhtar at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Bandra.

Akhtar, 80, says that in the following weeks, it was distressing for him to see that media reports did not mention the apology. “I was mystified why nobody was mentioning the written apology. But I’m not here to gloat about my victory. I’m relieved that my cause was served. I asked for an unconditional apology in writing not during the mediation; the mediation happened only after she tendered her apology in writing,” he says. Point out that Ranaut also said that he would pen a few songs for her directorial venture, and he laughs, “Who can say what may happen in the future? Never say never!”