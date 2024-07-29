Javed Akhtar claimed that the post about the Indian team at the 2024 Paris Olympics was not sent by him and that he had complained about the hack to the concerned authorities

Javed Akhtar Pic/X

Bollywood screenwriter and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is also known for his outspoken views on several issues, took to X and revealed that his account had been hacked.

“My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics. It is totally harmless but not sent by me. We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X,” wrote Akhtar.

In the 1970s, Javed Akhtar gained fame as a screenwriter, teaming up with Salim Khan to create iconic movies like Sholay (1975) and Deewar (1975). Together, they were known as Salim-Javed, shaping the golden age of Indian cinema. After their collaboration, Akhtar continued to script hits such as Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), and Don: The Chase Begins (2006). His contributions earned him prestigious awards like the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007, solidifying his legacy in Indian cinema and literature.

Meanwhile, ardent admirers of writers Salim-Javed will witness the story of how two of Bollywood’s greatest writers came to be collaborators as the makers of 'Angry Young Men' eye an OTT release. The docudrama that was initially announced in 2021 is set to chronicle the lives of the duo that worked together on 24 films between 1971 and 1987. In their journey spanning several decades, they interacted with and influenced the lives of several artistes, many of whom fittingly contributed to the short.

Khan’s son Arbaaz told Mid-day that the veteran’s friends and family found in their lives enough fodder for the making of the documentary. “They are legends and need to be documented appropriately. They have never been documented, be it in books or autobiographies. [Without this film], their grandchildren would not know about their humble existence, rise to fame, or why they went their separate ways. The platform that [our family] has in the film industry today is due to the base that they built,” he said.

The actor-producer shared that work on the documentary has wrapped up. “I believe it has been picked up by an OTT platform. It is expected to come out in the next two to three months,” added Arbaaz.

Directed by Namrata Rao, the film will be co-produced by the writer-duo’s children, Salman, Zoya, and Farhan.