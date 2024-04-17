Arbaaz Khan opened up about the dynamic within the Khan family. The producer revealed that despite living together, they maintain strong boundaries

Arbaaz Khan with Salman Khan and family

Arbaaz Khan, known for his roles in movies like 'Dabangg' and 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya,' alongside his brother Salman Khan, revealed that although they all in the Khan family talk about the films they're working on and keep each other in the loop about personal matters, they don't delve into every little thing. In a recent interview, Arbaaz mentioned that Salman isn't aware of everything going on in his life, and likewise, he doesn't keep track of every detail of Salman's life either.

Arbaaz Khan on Salman Khan's personal life and boundaries

Arbaaz Khan mentioned that there's a common belief that everyone in the Khan family knows everything about each other's personal and professional lives, but that's not entirely true.

He revealed this during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “I think most of us also lead very personal lives. We all live together but it’s not like Salman knows everything about me, or I know everything about Salman. And it is not necessary that we know everything about each other. Because even when it is your own brother, his personal life is personal. His professional decisions, financial decisions, should be his own.”

Arbaaz Khan emphasized the importance of having boundaries within siblings and among family members. However, he also mentioned that despite having boundaries, they are always there to support each other, “Of course, whenever any of us wants each other’s support, be it emotional, professional or financial, then we are there for each other. Whoever is in a position to do something for the other person, we do it because that’s what is family is there for, to be there for each other. But we don’t impose ourselves on each other. We don’t even have too many expectations that since he is my brother he has to do something for me,” he said.

Salman Khan's work front:

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced his next film, 'Sikandar', slated to hit screens on Eid 2025. Salman was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' in his kitty.