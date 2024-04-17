Breaking News
Poll campaign ends in five Lok Sabha constituencies in eastern Maharashtra
School headmaster stabbed multiple times, hospitalised; one held in Dombivli
Salman Khan firing case: Another suspect detained from Haryana
Railway cops arrest man for thefts in trains, recovers laptops and mobile phones
Maharashtra: Two Akola cops detained for custodial death of 19-year-old man
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan doesnt know everything about him stresses on boundaries within the family
<< Back to Elections 2024

Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan 'doesnt know everything' about him, stresses on boundaries within the family

Updated on: 17 April,2024 05:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Arbaaz Khan opened up about the dynamic within the Khan family. The producer revealed that despite living together, they maintain strong boundaries

Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan 'doesnt know everything' about him, stresses on boundaries within the family

Arbaaz Khan with Salman Khan and family

Listen to this article
Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan 'doesnt know everything' about him, stresses on boundaries within the family
x
00:00

Arbaaz Khan, known for his roles in movies like 'Dabangg' and 'Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya,' alongside his brother Salman Khan, revealed that although they all in the Khan family talk about the films they're working on and keep each other in the loop about personal matters, they don't delve into every little thing. In a recent interview, Arbaaz mentioned that Salman isn't aware of everything going on in his life, and likewise, he doesn't keep track of every detail of Salman's life either.


Arbaaz Khan on Salman Khan's personal life and boundaries


Arbaaz Khan mentioned that there's a common belief that everyone in the Khan family knows everything about each other's personal and professional lives, but that's not entirely true.


He revealed this during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, “I think most of us also lead very personal lives. We all live together but it’s not like Salman knows everything about me, or I know everything about Salman. And it is not necessary that we know everything about each other. Because even when it is your own brother, his personal life is personal. His professional decisions, financial decisions, should be his own.”

Arbaaz Khan emphasized the importance of having boundaries within siblings and among family members. However, he also mentioned that despite having boundaries, they are always there to support each other, “Of course, whenever any of us wants each other’s support, be it emotional, professional or financial, then we are there for each other. Whoever is in a position to do something for the other person, we do it because that’s what is family is there for, to be there for each other. But we don’t impose ourselves on each other. We don’t even have too many expectations that since he is my brother he has to do something for me,” he said.

Salman Khan's work front:

On the work front, Salman Khan recently announced his next film, 'Sikandar', slated to hit screens on Eid 2025. Salman was last seen in the film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The actor also has 'Tiger vs. Pathaan' in his kitty.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Salman Khan Arbaaz Khan bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK