Breaking News
Mumbai: Midnight blaze in Kurla building leaves 39 injured, scores rescued
Mumbai: Charkop hsg society chairman, secy, booked for stealing mangroves!
Mumbai: Army tells BMC to stop building work near depot
Mumbai crime: Betting app mogul spent Rs 200 crore on Dubai wedding
Now you can bid dignified farewell to your pets in Mumbai
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jawan is my love letter to SRK sir gushes Atlee at success party

'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party

Updated on: 16 September,2023 02:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The film is breaking records at the box office and on Friday, a special press conference was held in Mumbai

'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party
x
00:00

The whole country is raving about Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' and the credit for dishing out such a blockbuster goes to its director Atlee, who said the film is his 'love letter to SRK sir'. The magic of King Khan is back and how with his latest film 'Jawan'. The film is breaking records at the box office and on Friday, a special press conference was held in Mumbai.


To celebrate the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari and others addressed the media at YRF Studios. When Atlee was asked about his reaction to the record-breaking numbers of the film, he said, "I am a different director. To say it in one word, the day I met Shah Rukh sir, we decided to work together and bring a film for everyone. I remember writing love letters in our teenage days on plain white sheets. 'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir." To this, Shah Rukh replied: "I am always hungry for love. I live for love and this love letter has made me go overboard."


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoeverBollywood News, Bollywood Latest News, Bollywood Breaking News, Bollywood Latest Updates, Entertainment News, Entertainment Latest News, Entertainment Breaking News, Entertainment Updates


Shah Rukh Khan deepika padukone Jawan bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK