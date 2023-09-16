The film is breaking records at the box office and on Friday, a special press conference was held in Mumbai

Pic/Instagram

'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir, gushes Atlee at success party

The whole country is raving about Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' and the credit for dishing out such a blockbuster goes to its director Atlee, who said the film is his 'love letter to SRK sir'. The magic of King Khan is back and how with his latest film 'Jawan'. The film is breaking records at the box office and on Friday, a special press conference was held in Mumbai.

To celebrate the film's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Deepika Padukone, Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari and others addressed the media at YRF Studios. When Atlee was asked about his reaction to the record-breaking numbers of the film, he said, "I am a different director. To say it in one word, the day I met Shah Rukh sir, we decided to work together and bring a film for everyone. I remember writing love letters in our teenage days on plain white sheets. 'Jawan' is my love letter to SRK sir." To this, Shah Rukh replied: "I am always hungry for love. I live for love and this love letter has made me go overboard."

