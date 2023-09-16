Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan give nod to Tiger vs Pathaan script, filming begins March 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan got a join narration of Tiger vs Pathaan and have given the script their nod

SRK and Salman Khan will star in Tiger vs Pathaan The two will play spies in the upcoming film They got a joint narration for the film backed by YRF

Contrary to the news report that claimed that Aditya Chopra was going to host a joint narration of 'Tiger Vs Pathaan' for Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at YRF, we have exclusive information that the much-awaited film has already been narrated to the two superstars in two separate meetings more than a month back!

We can also confirm that after Aditya Chopra narrated the film to the mega-stars, the script has been locked for the team of Tiger vs Pathaan to start prep in November for the shoot to commence in March next year!

“Tiger vs Pathaan’s script is locked after the two mega-stars of Hindi cinema gave their nod to the script. This film is a huge milestone moment because it sees the two giants of Indian cinema to come together for a full-fledged film after their box office juggernaut Karan Arjun. They had to first love the script and get convinced that it has the goods to satisfy the expectations of people about their big on-screen reunion. Aditya Chopra held individual meetings with SRK and Salman respectively and narrated the film to them. The superstars have loved the story and the film will now go on floors in March!” reveals a trade source.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'Tiger vs Pathaan' is touted to be the biggest film that India has ever produced. It is part of the fabled YRF Spy Universe which kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Then came Pathaan (2023), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which is the all-time biggest hit of Hindi cinema. All four films of the YRF Spy Universe are blockbusters! The next film from this haloed spy franchise of YRF is Tiger 3 which is due to release in November, over the Diwali festival holiday. Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo in the film as Pathaan who will come to the aide of Tiger just like we witnesses Tiger coming to Pathaan's help in his movie.