Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a hugely successful film that went on to define the millennial generation in India. However, the filmmaker couldn’t enjoy the success of his own film, as he had received life threats and had to fly out of the country. He was locked up in a room at the premiere of his own film because he had received threatening calls from the underworld.

However, the film's star Shah Rukh Khan, who is now one of the closest friends of Karan Johar, assured him that he was safe. "I'll never forget how Shah Rukh brought me out. He said, 'I'll take the bullet for you.' That's when I realised that this relationship is forever," Karan says in the latest episode of Sit With Hitlist.

Karan reveals he wasn't aware of the film's success, either. "It was only on the Tuesday morning of the film's release, Aditya Chopra (Yash Raj was distributing the film) said, come back to Mumbai and buy the biggest house, because your film is a blockbuster."

The director also talked about working with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. "Many a day, while working on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, when I used to walk, I used to see Ranbir eating his meal alone. I asked him, why are you eating alone? He said, I want to eat my meal and go back to sleep. He does that, he doesn't need your company, he won't bother you."

Karan elaborated on his relationship with Alia Bhatt and how Student of the Year was conceptualised. "I didn't aim to make Student of the Year into some cult classic. It was meant as a launch vehicle for these three actors... I will cast who I feel is right. Alia is like my first child. I will always love her, in public, in person, and she will always be part of my life," he said.

Watch this space for the full interview, where he also talked about the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, how his family entered the filmmaking business and more.