Before his recent blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar had last directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his most personal movie. One that gave him closure on his unrequited love of years. In a no-holds-barred interview on the latest episode of our print and podcast series, Sit With Hitlist, the filmmaker talked about the mad love he found in his late 30s.

He told Mid-day's Mayank Shekhar, “I actually found this crazy mad love in my late 30s and early 40s. It went on for years. But, what it did is, it gave me a film…”

He also talked about the image he has as a filmmaker, which often results in his films being written off even before release. “Your reputation precedes you in not such a good manner, in a way. Many reviewers walk in with a set mindset, that this guy is dancing in reality shows, he is hosting a talk show, he is wearing his mother’s clothes, he can’t possibly make a good film,” Johar said.

As the conversation veered towards Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar explained the core of Ranveer Singh’s character. “We were always aware that he had to be like a ball of love… He says it right in the first scene, when she says ‘You wear your shirt that low’, and he says ‘Low in good, lower is better’. If he had said, ‘Oh what a sexy blouse’, you would have said how dare you. But she is actually talking about his cleavage as well. That’s the way we have conceived the character.”

Not many people know that Karan Johar’s acting debut was on the television show called Indradhanush, way back in 1989. It was a children's television series that aired on DD National channel. The series was produced and directed by Anand Mahendroo. It also featured several young actors like Urmila Matondkar, Vishal Singh, Ashutosh Gowarikar, and Akshay Anand.

Karan insists that his acting career is over now. “My acting gig started with that and ended with Bombay Velvet. Even in my own company when I kind of suggest that maybe this part I can do, they’re like, no.”

