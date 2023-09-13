Sit with Hitlist sneak peek: Karan Johar talks about the making and the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, his working equation with Shah Rukh Khan, and more

Karan Johar at the Mid-day office

Is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani the funniest movie Karan Johar has ever made? At the Mid-day office for Sit With Hitlist, Karan Johar was bombarded with questions Find the answers in the full episode of Sit With Hitlist on September 17

Is Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani the funniest movie Karan Johar has ever made? Do journalists usually dress the way Alia Bhatt did in the film? Ranveer Singh plays the hardcore Punjabi munda, the 'dildaar' type, while Alia's Rani is the more sophisticated, literary type. Who did Karan base these two characters on?

At the Mid-day office as part of our print and podcast series, Sit With Hitlist, Karan Johar was bombarded with questions. And why wouldn't he be? Just days after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the filmmaker was soaking in the adulation coming his way. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, in many ways, reinforced the belief that the 'Karan Johar' brand of cinema has definitely not lost its appeal.

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has woven a tale around love, romance, family drama, societal issues, etc, while making it an entertaining, humourous movie that anyone can enjoy.

Jaya Bachchan might seem quite like the strict matriarch she plays in Rocky Aur Rani, but Karan insists she is the most popular person on his film's set. "She is not this persona at all, she is not Dhanlaxmi," he insists.

"These two are just fire," Karan says while talking about Ranveer and Alia's chemistry. Ranveer plays a 'Delhi ka munda', who thinks he can land this girl. Was that a tough one for Karan to balance out? Which of his own films did Karan review?

"Our contracts with Shah Rukh are, it's a pleasure to work with you, thank you. And that's the contract," Karan said about his longtime friend and collaborator, Shah Rukh Khan. He also talked about his message-replying anxiety, which many of us can relate to.

When did Karan Johar's fixation with 'K' at the beginning of his film titles end? Can he be replaced as the host of Koffee with Karan?

Find the answers to these questions and more in the full episode of Sit With Hitlist that will be out on September 17 on Mid-day's YouTube channel.