Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan has played cupid for several Bollywood couples, including Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Koffee With Karan: When Karan Johar's show played cupid for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal`s love story began with a confession on Koffee With Karan Vicky revealed he had a crush on Katrina The actress later said she would look good with him

Karan Johar has played cupid for several couples in Bollywood. His popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, has a couch that's known for having manifestation powers. Be it Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story or Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's relationship, the couch certainly has the ability to listen to the heart. While the manifestation power of Koffee With Karan is being discussed, how can one forget Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's journey of love?

In one of the seasons of Koffee With Karan, Vicky confessed to having a crush on Katrina. Sometime later, the actress was on the show and spoke highly about Vicky and his talent. She also said that they would look really good together. Vicky reacted to her comment and gave an adorable reaction. Here's how he reacted:

ADVERTISEMENT

On Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina opened up about Vicky and her relationship. She said, "I didn't even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!" Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actress further shared, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan took credit for their love story. He said, "I love the Vicky-Katrina romance. I love that it came out of nowhere and it was beautiful and it started on this couch. I like that romance. I also love the Ranbir-Alia romance because that also started from the couch. Taking full credit, I’ve become Sima Taparia."

Katrina and Vicky kept their relationship under tight wraps. They chose to ignore the noise around them. On December 9, 2021, the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in a grand yet close-knit ceremony. Sharing pictures from the wedding, Vicky and Katrina wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."