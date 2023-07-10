Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan goes bald, Deepika Padukone makes special appearance

Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan steals the show once again with his many looks and dialogue. Deepika Padukone makes special appearance in film starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan

We are now just two months away from the release of the much anticipated film 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. 'Pathaan', Khan's first film of the year and first in four years, created a havoc at the box office breaking all records. Now, all eyes are on his next action-packed outing with director Atlee. After a long wait, the makers have dropped the prevue of the film giving a glimpse into the world of 'Jawan'.

The prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of SRK, in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast, featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track " Beqarar Karke" the film promises to be full of surprises.

Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?

#JawanPrevue Out Now!

#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. https://t.co/6uL1EsSpBw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 10, 2023

The film, which is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and will be released on September 7, 2023. The film is expected to present an engaging story full of emotions, action, and captivating storytelling. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan plays a double role of that of father and son. As per reports, he will be seen donning six different looks in the film.

It should be noted that the rights to Shah Rukh Khan's film, Jawan and Dunki, are now being discussed and are projected to be sold for a whopping Rs 480 crore.

The anticipation and excitement surrounding the film have reached unprecedented heights and has led to nationwide speculation over social media and more. The curiosity to see SRK is unparalleled, the collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, marking their it first-ever partnership showcasing SRK’s unmatched stardom with Atlee’s creative vision.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Reportedly, the team will be soon shooting a special song sequence for the film in Dubai.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also has Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani in the pipeline. The film which also stars Taapsee Pannu is scheduled to release in theatres in December.