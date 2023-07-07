Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan to be seen in six different looks in Atlee’s film?

SRK will be seen in a total of six different looks in Jawan, reports

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

'Pathaan', Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 release, managed to capture hearts. Next, the actor is preparing for Jawan with Atlee, which has been in the news since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film and any news related to the film is generating tremendous buzz.

Times Now, in their exclusive reports revealed much more about SRKs looks in the film. Since the first poster for the film was released, everyone has been guessing about every big and tiny piece of information. And now, as per another update on Shah Rukh Khan's role in the film, SRK will be seen in a total of six different looks.

As the news is that SRK portrays both a combatant (father) and a jailer (son) in the film, the characters necessitated such diverse looks from him. In addition to that, the reports also claimed that one of his characters' names is Azad (Jailer).

The film, which is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, will also star Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles and will be released on September 7, 2023. The film is expected to present an engaging story full of emotions, action, and captivating storytelling.

It should be noted that the rights to Shah Rukh Khan's film, Jawan and Dunki, are now being discussed and are projected to be sold for a whopping Rs 480 crore.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Tapasee Pannu. The actor was recently seen in Pathan co-starring Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, the news has been that the actor will make a cameo appearance in the third instalment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger'

Apart from that, reports claimed, Shah Rukh Khan was injured in a small accident while filming for an unannounced project in the United States and was brought to the hospital and underwent minor surgery. However, Shah Rukh Khan's recent airport photos have pleasantly surprised both fans and netizens as the superstar appears to be in good health. Despite claims that the Pathaan actor had nose surgery in the United States, he appeared to be perfectly healthy and showed no visible sign of any injury.