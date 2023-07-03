Breaking News
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer's trailer to drop in theatres with the prints of 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning'

Updated on: 03 July,2023 11:29 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After the unprecedented success of 'Pathaan', megasuperstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to take the silver screen by storm once again. The highly anticipated trailer of Khan's upcoming film, 'Jawan', will be unveiled alongside the release of 'Mission Impossible' in theatres.


The exact date of the unveiling of trailer will be revealed soon. 


'Jawan' promises to be an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, captivating audiences with its adrenaline-pumping action sequences that are bound to leave them on the edge of their seats. What truly sets this venture apart is the dramatic transformation in Shah Rukh Khan's appearance. The superstar has undergone a drastic change in looks, leaving fans in awe and anticipation.


Speculation and excitement have reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await the unveiling of Jawan's trailer, which is rumored to showcase Shah Rukh Khan in a never-before-seen avatar. The film promises to showcase the versatile actor's prowess and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles, leaving audiences spellbound with his performance.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting venture. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the film is directed by Atlee Kumar.  It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan.

