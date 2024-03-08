Breaking News
Jaya Bachchan blames constant 'validation' for mental health problems in Gen Z kids, says, 'Never heard of anxiety attacks in childhood'
Updated on: 08 March,2024 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Jaya Bachchan points to constant 'validation' as a cause of mental health issues in Gen Z. Find out why the veteran actress thinks so

Jaya Bachchan on mental health

Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda recently appeared on the latest episode of the video podcast "What The Hell Navya Season 2." They talked about the internet and how it affects people. Jaya Ji mentioned that the internet is a way for the younger generation to seek validation, but she also pointed out that its widespread use can lead to anxiety. She shared that during her childhood, she never heard of anxiety attacks.


In the latest episode of "What The Hell Navya 2," Jaya Bachchan talked with her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, about the behaviors of the younger generation, specifically Generation Z kids. She mentioned how they quickly respond to calls and texts, emphasizing that the content they engage with on their phones and the internet is a major source of "validation." The experienced actress pointed out that this constant seeking of validation, whether it's about looks or opinions, adds to their stress levels.


When Navya asked if life was less stressful before the internet, her grandma agreed, saying it was true. Even though Navya insisted she doesn't feel stressed and thinks they handle it fine, Jaya disagreed, sticking to the fact that things haven't changed. She added, "We never heard of an anxiety attack in childhood. Let alone in our childhood; we never heard it in our midlife also.” 

The actress from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' linked the increase in anxiety to the constant flow of information. In her view, the excessive amount of information, covering everything from beauty standards to lifestyle trends, plays a big part in causing anxiety among the younger crowd.

Jaya Bachchan on What the Hell Navya

On another episode of her granddaughter Navya Nanda's podcast, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan expressed her opinion about women being their own enemies.

While Navya was speaking about how sons should be raised just like people bring up their daughters, Jaya interrupted and said, "Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies."

Earlier in the podcast, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan mentioned that women need to be nicer and more supportive of other women. Jaya Bachchan said that she is very nice to Navya. "I am always helping other women and always speaking for them. Let's not talk about mother and daughter," she said.

