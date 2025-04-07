Jeetendra's signature style—tight white pants, sweaters, and, of course, those iconic dance steps—has ruled hearts for years. Today, on his birthday, here's a look at five of his top dance numbers:

Veteran actor Jeetendra

Listen to this article Dance, drama, dazzle! Legendary actor Jeetendra's top 5 tracks that’ll get you grooving x 00:00

Veteran actor Jeetendra has been termed the Jumping Jack of Bollywood—and rightfully so. In his years-long career, the actor has given us songs that still feel as fresh as the day we first heard them. His songs make us hit the dance floor from the very first beat. Jeetendra not only made films, but he also ruled the silver screen—especially in the ’70s and ’80s—with his charm. His signature style included tight white pants, sweaters, and, of course—those iconic dance steps. Today, on Jeetendra's birthday, here's looking at five of his top dance numbers:

ADVERTISEMENT

Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq:

From the 1967 film Farz, this song gave Jeetendra the much-awaited breakthrough. In this upbeat, peppy track, he danced with full energy, captivating every heart—leading to the birth of his iconic style that included tight pants and sweaters. The track starred Babita opposite him, and his acrobatic dance moves earned him the nickname Jumping Jack.

Dhal Gaya Din:

Who doesn't remember that badminton game between Jeetendra and Leena Chandavarkar? When this song was released, it became the benchmark—and a lesson—on how to impress someone. From the 1970 film Humjoli, this song still evokes a sense of nostalgia for every ’70s kid who experienced their first crushes and love during those times.

Naino Mein Sapna:

No, we aren’t going to upset you by skipping this classic dance number—yet another from Himmatwala. Also sung by Bappi Lahiri, it went on to become a chartbuster of its time. One of the most iconic dance duets of the ’80s, it featured colourful props, coordinated outfits, and killer moves. The giant matkas (pots) in the background became a visual trademark. This song set the template for Jeetendra-Sridevi hits.

Taki O Taki:

This one has to be on the top of the list. Jeetendra and Sridevi's chemistry in this song made it a blockbuster hit. With loud costumes, peppy beats, and stylish dance moves, the duo gave us one of the biggest songs of all time. Sung by the legendary Bappi Lahiri, this track went on to become Jeetendra’s most iconic hit.

Chadti Jawani Meri Chaal Mastani:

This track is pure retro magic and still sizzles with its boldness. The song features Aruna Irani in a glamorous, cabaret-inspired avatar, while Jeetendra plays the charming onlooker caught in her magnetic pull. Together, Aruna’s bold performance and Jeetendra’s smooth presence made this song an unforgettable moment in ’70s cinema.