The three are known to be great contributors at MAMI and this new poster further fuels speculation of collaboration

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy Pic/Instagram, IMDb

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy collaborating on a new project?

A recent poster shared by the three iconic filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy has everyone guessing on the trio’s next big move. Is this a teaser for their upcoming project together? In today’s times when filmmaking scenarios have changed and collaborations have become a trend, the possibility of this extremely talented trio coming together seems ripe!

If guessed right, this would hint at the start of a new era in Indian Cinema with the three visionary filmmakers coming together with their individual signature styles to create a masterpiece. Each of these accomplished filmmakers brings a unique and diverse filmmaking style to the table, contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian cinema. The possible collaboration promises a treat for cine lovers.

All three filmmakers are also known to be great contributors at the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) and this new poster fuels speculation of collaboration orchestrated by the leading film organisation. It might also be a part of MAMI’s Year Round Programme (YRP). Their collaboration with MAMI has the potential to push creative boundaries, offering audiences a cinematic experience that is both refreshing and captivating.

Vishal Bhardwaj: Nationa award-winning filmmaker who has made films on darker themes with a poetic touch. He garnered fame with Gulzar's ‘Maachis’ (1996) as a music director. Some of his notable works as a director include ‘Makdee’, ‘Maqbool’, ‘Omkara’, ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Khufiya’. He is all set to revive the project on mafia queen Sapna Didi by collaborating with Kartik Aaryan. It was initially planned for Deepika Padukone and the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Vikramaditya Motwane: After working with celebrated filmmakers such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anurag Kashyap, and Deepa Mehta, Vikramaditya has delivered movies like 'Udaan', 'Lootera', 'Trapped', 'Bhavesh Joshi Superhero', and 'AK vs AK'. That being said, he milked the OTT platform to its fullest and was a part of successful projects such as 'Sacred Games' and 'Jubilee'.

Rohan Sippy: Son of Ramesh Sippy, the director of 'Sholay', Rohan started his filmmaking journey 20 years ago with 'Kuch Naa Kaho' starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He collaborated with Junior Bachchan twice for 'Bluffmaster!' and 'Dum Maaro Dum'. While his commercial streak wasn't visible, he found a grip on OTT with projects like 'Criminal Justice', 'Mithya', and 'Duranga'.