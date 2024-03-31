Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Move over didi theres a new bhai in town
<< Back to Elections 2024

Move over didi, there’s a new bhai in town

Updated on: 01 April,2024 05:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say Vishal’s next with Kartik is a reimagination of his old script, Sapna Didi; thriller to be now told from male gangster’s perspective

Move over didi, there’s a new bhai in town

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj

Listen to this article
Move over didi, there’s a new bhai in town
x
00:00

Only a few days ago, mid-day reported that Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj were in talks for a gritty thriller, which would mark their maiden collaboration (Talking thrillers, March 22). Now, we’ve dug deeper and learnt that the film is apparently a reimagination of a thriller that the filmmaker was planning with the late Irrfan, and Deepika Padukone.


Deepika Padukone and Irrfan were to originally star in the thriller
Deepika Padukone and Irrfan were to originally star in the thriller


In 2018, Bhardwaj had announced a film on Sapna Didi, which was to be an adaptation of a chapter from S Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Padukone was set to play Ashraf Khan, also known as Sapna Didi, who vowed to bring down underworld don Dawood Ibrahim with the help of Hussain Ustara. The film did not get off the ground as Irrfan, who was to play Hussain Ustara, was diagnosed with cancer.  


Now, sources say that Bhardwaj is taking another stab at the story. “Vishal and Kartik are working on the Sapna Didi story. But unlike the earlier version, this will be told from the perspective of Hussain Ustara. The script is ready. The makers are yet to lock the female lead,” says a source close to the development. If things go as planned, the Sajid Nadiadwala production will roll sometime in September or October.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kartik aaryan vishal bhardwaj irrfan khan deepika padukone bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK