Jio Studios has indeed made waves with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, delivering a superhit film 'Stree 2' after 'Munjya'. After this, everyone is eager to see what they have in store next and now it has been heard that Jio Studios is betting big on filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

According to an independent industry source, "Jio Studios are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They have signed an unlimited film deal with Vipul Shah for the span of 3 years. The team saw the potential in Vipul Shah and now they are counting big with this collaboration. After Dinesh Vijan they are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah."

With this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah seems to have some great films coming ahead. While the producer and director has explored many genres in his vast filmography, it will be intriguing to see what he brings to the screen with these mega associations. Vipul Shah is known for making engaging and interesting films like 'Aankhein', 'Namaste London', 'The Kerala Story' among others.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial prowess lies in his ability to create multi-layered narratives that engage viewers on various levels. Heist dramas are not just about the crime; they're about the meticulous planning, the execution, and the unexpected twists that can derail even the best-laid plans. Hisaab stars prolific actors like Shefali Shah and Jaideep Alhawat and it will be exciting to see them in this highly anticipated heist drama.

Hisaab is an upcoming film that features Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat sharing the screen together. It's generating quite a buzz due to its talented cast and intriguing storyline.

Shefali and Jaideep have earlier featured together in 'Three of US'. The film is set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Swanand Kirkire featured alongside Shefali and Jaideep in 'Three of US', which is directed by Avinash Arun. 'Three of Us' tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).