Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Jio Studios signs unlimited films deal with The Kerala Story maker Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Jio Studios signs unlimited films deal with 'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jio Studios are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They have signed an unlimited film deal with Vipul Shah for the span of 3 years

Jio Studios signs unlimited films deal with 'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Vipul Shah

Listen to this article
Jio Studios signs unlimited films deal with 'The Kerala Story' maker Vipul Amrutlal Shah
x
00:00

Jio Studios has indeed made waves with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, delivering a superhit film 'Stree 2' after 'Munjya'. After this, everyone is eager to see what they have in store next and now it has been heard that Jio Studios is betting big on filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.


According to an independent industry source, "Jio Studios are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They have signed an unlimited film deal with Vipul Shah for the span of 3 years. The team saw the potential in Vipul Shah and now they are counting big with this collaboration. After Dinesh Vijan they are playing big on Vipul Amrutlal Shah."



With this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah seems to have some great films coming ahead. While the producer and director has explored many genres in his vast filmography, it will be intriguing to see what he brings to the screen with these mega associations. Vipul Shah is known for making engaging and interesting films like 'Aankhein', 'Namaste London', 'The Kerala Story' among others. 


Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial prowess lies in his ability to create multi-layered narratives that engage viewers on various levels. Heist dramas are not just about the crime; they're about the meticulous planning, the execution, and the unexpected twists that can derail even the best-laid plans. Hisaab stars prolific actors like Shefali Shah and Jaideep Alhawat and it will be exciting to see them in this highly anticipated heist drama.

Hisaab is an upcoming film that features Shefali Shah and Jaideep Ahlawat sharing the screen together. It's generating quite a buzz due to its talented cast and intriguing storyline.

Shefali and Jaideep have earlier featured together in 'Three of US'. The film is set in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Swanand Kirkire featured alongside Shefali and Jaideep in 'Three of US', which is directed by Avinash Arun. 'Three of Us' tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah dinesh vijan Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK