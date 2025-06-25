Munkeeman is billed as a "high-octane, genre-bending" film that promises to bring a fresh take on the superhero genre in Indian cinema, a press release said. The film is slated to go on floors in early 2026. Further details of the project have been kept under wraps

Back in 2018, actor John Abraham and director Abhishek Sharma collaborated for Parmanu, a film based on India's first nuclear test. The duo is now set to reunite for an upcoming superhero film, titled 'Munkeeman'. This will be the first time that Abraham will head a superhero film. Backed by producer Mahaveer Jain, the movie marks their first collaboration since the critically-acclaimed Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran in 2018.

About John's superhero film Mumkeen

Munkeeman is billed as a "high-octane, genre-bending" film that promises to bring a fresh take on the superhero genre in Indian cinema, a press release said. The film is slated to go on floors in early 2026. Further details of the project have been kept under wraps.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Munkeeman is based on the book of the same name. Interestingly, the book was authored by Abhishek Sharma. . Launched in 2012, it is inspired by the Monkey Man incident that occurred that year in Delhi. The synopsis of the book on the internet is as follows, “In the summer of 2001 a strange creature created panic and chaos in the city of Delhi. No one had an explanation or clue about his true identity. Then suddenly one day he vanished, never to return until today Munkeeman is back. And he wants you to know that he is not a monster, but India’s own authentic superhero.”

Quoting a source, the entertainment portal reported, “John and all the stakeholders of this project are extremely excited for it as nothing of this sort has been seen in Indian cinema before. It is mounted as an ambitious big-budget film meant for a grand theatrical experience, backed by producer Mahaveer Jain.”

John Abraham's work front

Abraham was most recently seen in The Diplomat', a film inspired by a real-life story of an Indian diplomat in Pakistan who successfully rescued an Indian woman trapped in the country. The actor is currently filming Rohit Shetty's upcoming biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. His next release is action thriller Tehran, co-starring former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.