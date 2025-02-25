Even after playing different types of roles in movies, John Abraham admitted that he has been objectified several times, but for him, it was never a comment—he has always felt that it is a compliment

In Pic: John Abraham

Actor John Abraham has been working in the industry for a very long time now. The actor has delivered several amazing films and was recently seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the high-octane action thriller Pathaan. Even after playing different types of roles in movies, he admitted that he has been objectified several times, but for John, it was never a comment—he has always felt that it was a compliment.

John Abraham felt objectified

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor shared, "I did feel objectified. In fact, I was told more often than not that, ‘John, you are probably the only man who can be objectified by women.’ In a strange way, I did not feel bad about it; I felt it was a compliment. I felt good about it, but yeah, we are usually fighting this battle where it's always about the way you look rather than the way you perform. I think one needs to strike that balance out by choosing the right kind of cinema, the right kind of scripts."

John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’

John, who is gearing up for his upcoming film The Diplomat, gave examples of films like Madras Cafe, Kabul Express, Taxi No. 9211, and No Smoking while talking about choosing the right scripts. He shared that he believes his new film is an addition to this list.

He went on to share, "I have been stressing on writing in any film that I am producing or doing because I think the most important thing in a film is the way it is written. And once it's written right, and once you can belt out those lines the way your director wants you to, then it becomes more about the scenes... Initially, it was about the physique, the body. Is there an audience that still wants to see that? Yes, and there is a huge audience who wants to see that, and I want to do that! But there is also a large audience who wants to see the content and respects that."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films). Producer Bhushan Kumar said that he is proud of The Diplomat team for bringing this heartfelt narrative to life with honesty and dedication.