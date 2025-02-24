Shah Rukh Khan backed the 2017 thriller 'Ittefaq' without reading the script. He did not even charge interest on the film's finances. Read the story behind the same

Shah Rukh Khan, poster of Ittefaq

Listen to this article Shah Rukh Khan did not read script, take interest as producer of Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha's 'Ittefaq',here's why x 00:00

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country and has been holding on to the title for decades now. He commands a massive respect in the industry among his peers and juniors. Renu Chopra, wife of film producer Ravi Chopra recalled an incident involving the superstars that proves why he is one of the most loved and respected artists. She had collaborated with King Khan for the 2017 film 'Ittefaq' that starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhota and Akshaye Khanna. The film was directed by Renu Chopra's son Abhay, marking his debut as a director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan agreed to produce Ittefaq without reading script

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Renu Chopra revealed how Shah Rukh Khan became the producer of the film Ittefaq without even reading the script. "We just decided to do it with him," she said adding that she had asked the superstar if she could meet him for the same but he denied. He said that he would come to her out of respect. “Maine kaha, ‘Shah Rukh aate aate 3 hafte ho gaye hain abhi main hi aa jati hun (I said, ‘Shah Rukh, you have been saying for 3 weeks; now I’ll only come).’ Because he’s such a busy man.”

When they finally met, Shah Rukh asked her what she wanted to work on and how he could help. "Maine kaha, ‘Dekh paise mere paas nahi hai,’ toh he said, ‘Woh main laga dunga.’ Maine kaha baki mere bacche puri tarah se dil laga ke picture banaenge (I said, ‘I don’t have money, to which he replied, ‘I’ll put my money.’ I told him that my son will make the movie with his heart). It was my youngest son Abhay’s debut film. Unhone kahani bhi shayad padi nahi (SRK didn’t even read the story). His funda was, ‘I never back the horse; I back the jockey.’ He said, ‘If your son is backing it, I'll back it.’”

SRK did not charge interest on Ittefaq

Chopra further shared that SRK refused to charge interest. She mentioned, “And to date… the money was always 50-50 down the line. And when the movie finished, like all other finances, normally there's an interest rate. He said, ‘Nahi, ye haraam hai mere liye. Main nahi lunga (No, this is forbidden. I won’t take it)."