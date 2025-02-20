Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has rented two duplexes in Khar, Mumbai. The properties are owned by film producer father-son duo Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani

Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has rented two luxury duplexes in Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for three years. The actor has paid a total of Rs 8.67 crore for the same time period. The documents accessed by Zapkey.com reveal that the two duplexes are located in a building named Puja Casa. The duplexes occupy the first, second, seventh and eighth floors of the building.

Shah Rukh Khan rents apartment from Bhagnanis

The duplexes belong to the Bhagnani father-son duo of Vashu and Jackky. Reportedly, the first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jackky, and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for a monthly rent of Rs 11.54 lakh along with a security deposit of Rs 32.97 lakh for a period of 36 months.

The second duplex is rented from Vashu Bhagnani for a monthly rent of Rs 12.61 lakh. The security deposit for the duplex is Rs 36 lakh for three years.

The documents show that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of Rs 2.22 lakh and registration fees of Rs 2,000 were paid.

Shah Rukh Khan plans to add 2 floors to Mannat

Meanwhile, the Khan family also plan to expand their lavish residence, Mannat, in Bandra west. According to news reports, Gauri Khan – the wife of Shah Rukh Khan – filed an application on November 9 with Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) asking for approval to add two additional floors to the annex.

Sources from the government told mid-day that the application mentions the need for approval to construct two additional floors on the six-story annexe located behind the mansion.

According to the MCZMA meeting agenda, "Proposal for addition and alteration of existing residential building 'Mannat' at CTS No. 859, 860, 861 & 862 of Bandra B H/W Ward, Mumbai by Gauri Shahrukh Khan."

The MCZMA committee, under Principal Secretary (Environment Department of Maharashtra) Pravin Darade, discussed the proposal during the meeting that took place in December last year.

Sources from MCZMA told mid-day that after discussing the proposal, the committee provided some feedback, and it will be discussed again in the next MCZMA meeting, where the committee will review the information that has been requested from the consultant of the applicant.