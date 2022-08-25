Breaking News
Mumbai: Autorickshaws to have QR codes with driver’s details
Mumbai: Shiv Sena factions face off over artificial immersion pond at Prabhadevi
We were not told about PF for many years: Jet Airways pilots
Mumbai: Bandra Fair is back this year!
Mumbai: CR suspends 10 new AC services after protests
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > John Abraham looks uber cool as villain in Pathaan first look

John Abraham looks uber-cool as villain in 'Pathaan' first look

Updated on: 25 August,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The new asset follows the release of the film's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan's look and a glimpse of Deepika Padukone

John Abraham looks uber-cool as villain in 'Pathaan' first look

John Abraham/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


A new motion poster featuring Bollywood actor John Abraham as the villain from the much-awaited film 'Pathaan' was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. It starts off with a bomb blast and then reveals the actor behind the smoke, standing his ground and holding a gun amid the sparks and flames. The new asset follows the release of the film's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan's look and a glimpse of Deepika Padukone.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)


Siddharth Anand, the director of the film, said in a statement: "Every announcement of 'Pathaan' is like revealing a piece of an epic puzzle, in front of the curious eyes of the fans and audiences, leading right up to our release day. We aspire for every asset of 'Pathaan' to be a big talking point mainly because, we fortunately, have the content to create that buzz."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan makes a 'toofani' comeback with long hair, beard

Talking about his decision to cast John as the villain, the director said: "John Abraham is THE antagonist, THE villain of 'Pathaan'. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the heroes. "Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be spectacular. And we have an extraordinary battle when SRK takes on John! We wanted to present John in a super slick avatar."

The director is happy with the kind of response the film's assets have garnered, "The first looks of SRK, Deepika Padukone and now John, truly represent the zone we want the audiences to view the film in. People have now just got a taste of the world of 'Pathaan'. This truly is just the tip of the iceberg and I can assure you that nothing can prepare you for the action spectacle that is coming your way."

Play Quiz: How well do you know Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone?

'Pathaan' is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Do you agree with people boycotting bollywood films?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
pathan Shah Rukh Khan deepika padukone hrithik roshan Instagram yash raj films bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK