The Diplomat showcases John Abraham in a never seen before avatar, portraying a character rooted in tact, wit and negotiation

John Abraham and Dr S Jaishankar. PIc/X

John Abraham meets External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar ahead of The Diplomat release

Actor John Abraham met with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar. The meeting was held in New Delhi on Thursday ahead of the film's theatrical release.

John Abraham meets EAM Dr Jaishankar

Dr. S Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the interaction via social media, stating, “An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds.”

An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the North East and our respective worlds. pic.twitter.com/BGQbzgcmb1 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 13, 2025

John Abraham also took to social media to express his gratitude, saying: “Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow, we discussed diplomacy, the North East and football amongst many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat.”

Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow, we discussed diplomacy, the North East and football amongst many other things. Truly an honour Sir! @DrSJaishankar @NEUtdFC #TheDiplomat https://t.co/RJGczbWuFY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 13, 2025

The Diplomat is set to delve into the intricate world of international relations, with Abraham portraying a character inspired by real-life Indian diplomat J.P. Singh. The film aims to shed light on the challenges and nuances of diplomacy, offering audiences a gripping narrative intertwined with real events.

This meeting between the actor and the minister underscores the film’s commitment to authenticity and depth, reflecting the intricate dance of diplomacy and storytelling.

CBFC's disclaimer demand for The Diplomat

With The Diplomat, John Abraham and director Shivam Nair are bringing a political thriller inspired by the 2017 episode of Uzma Ahmed’s repatriation. ,The makers screened the movie for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the first week of March. Following that, on March 6, the Abraham, Sadia Khateeb, and Revathy-starrer was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a mandate—the makers were instructed to add a disclaimer stating that they support maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries.

In The Diplomat, Khateeb’s character is modelled on Ahmed, who, in May 2017, had escaped from her husband’s house in Pakistan, and knocked on the doors of the Indian Embassy in Islamabad for help, claiming that she was forced to marry him at gunpoint. Indian diplomat JP Singh, who had led her repatriation to India, is played by Abraham. Sources indicate that the MEA screening focused on ensuring that the film’s narrative did not adversely affect India’s diplomatic ties with Pakistan. The CBFC’s demand for the disclaimer was a step towards that.

The Diplomat is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).