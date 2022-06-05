Breaking News
John Abraham, Priya Runchal celebrate 9 years of togetherness with an unseen picture

Updated on: 05 June,2022 01:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Priya took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture. John can be seen seated in a chair and wearing a white shirt and blue denim while Priya sits on his lap and donned a light yellow salwar suit

Picture courtesy/Priya Runchal's Instagram account


Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal completed 9 years of marriage on Sunday. To mark this occasion, Priya shared an unseen picture on social media.

Priya took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture. John can be seen seated in a chair and wearing a white shirt and blue denim while Priya sits on his lap and donned a light yellow salwar suit. The couple looks happy in the photograph.




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Priya Abraham (@priyarunchal)


