John Abraham, Priya Runchal celebrate 9 years of togetherness with an unseen picture

Picture courtesy/Priya Runchal's Instagram account

Bollywood actor John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal completed 9 years of marriage on Sunday. To mark this occasion, Priya shared an unseen picture on social media.

Priya took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback picture. John can be seen seated in a chair and wearing a white shirt and blue denim while Priya sits on his lap and donned a light yellow salwar suit. The couple looks happy in the photograph.

