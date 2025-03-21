John Abraham, who’s had a streak of flops after Pathaan in 2023 shared that OTT platforms had rejected The Diplomat but going by its run in the theatres, he proved them wrong

John Abraham in The Diplomat

Listen to this article John Abraham says OTT platforms rejected The Diplomat: 'They didn't find it good, threw it out' x 00:00

Bollywood actor John Abraham is basking in the success of his latest release The Diplomat, which hit the big screens on March 14. In a recent interview, John, who’s had a streak of flops after Pathaan in 2023 shared that OTT platforms had rejected The Diplomat but going by its run in the theatres, he proved them wrong.

OTT platforms threw out The Diplomat

Speaking with Pinkvilla, John Abraham shared, "The loss of faith happens from the studio. So when a studio sees a film it goes and does a round of OTTs because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel when some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn’t find it great. They didn’t find it good...They rejected the film; they threw it out.”

John further shared that people who watched the film came to him and heaped praise. “In the case of The Diplomat, we have proved the studio wrong, the OTTs wrong, and everyone wrong. The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of everyone were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, ‘Oh, wow, this is crazy'. I've people coming and telling me, 'Does this studio know that they have got the best film in the last ten years under their belt?'. That's a victory for me," the actor added.

More about John Abraham

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat stars John Abraham in the lead role as JP Singh, a skilled diplomat navigating a high-stakes mission. The film is an intense political thriller that highlights the power of negotiation and intellect over violence and war. It also stars Sadia Khateeb.

Earlier, Abraham shared what drew him to the film, describing it as an "emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller" rather than just another patriotic story. He told ANI, "I didn't do the film just because it's patriotic; I did it because it's an emotional, on-the-edge psychological thriller."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), along with Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, and Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).