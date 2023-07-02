John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' to be released in January 2024; to clash with Prabhas's 'Project K'

The year 2024 will start with a clash at the box office as John Abraham's The Diplomat and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K will be released in theatres on same day

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham's next feature film 'The Diplomat' will hit the theatres across the country on January 11, 2024, the makers have announced. The film, directed by Shivam Nair of 'Naam Shabana' fame, is a high-octane drama and features Abraham in the role of a high-ranking government official, a press release stated.

On Saturday, John Abraham took to his social media handle to share the news of the release date of the film. Along with the release date announcement, the actor also shared details about the film.

"Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of a hero as the high-octane drama “TheDiplomat” gets a release date," he wrote.

"The film will release globally on 11th January 2024. Based on an incredible true story, “The Diplomat” is directed by Shivam Nair, produced by Tseries, JA Entertainment, Wakaoo Films, FortunePictures, Seeta films and is written by Ritesh Shah," Abraham added.

'The Diplomat' has a screenplay by writer Ritesh Shah, known for his work on movies such as Abraham-led 'Force', 'Batla House' and 'Rocky Handsome' as well 'D-Day' and 'Pink'. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series; Abraham's JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures; and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The film will clash with Prabhas starrer Project K next year which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.

Abraham most recently starred in Shah Rukh Khan-fronted 'Pathaan'. He had heads turning playing the suave antagonist. He plays an ex-military man who goes rogue after he feels betrayed by his country.

Abraham will also be seen in action thriller 'Tehran'. Directed by Arun Gopalan and written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma the film is inspired by true events. The actor recently also started shooting for Vedaa with Sharvari Wagh. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film officially commenced its shoot in Rajasthan on 20th June, promising audiences a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action. John is touted to take on the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari’s character.