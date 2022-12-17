John Abraham turns 50: A look at the line-up of the 'Dhoom' star

In 2022, John was seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Attack'. The actor has an interesting lineup of films for 2023, both as an actor and as a producer

John Abraham. Pic- Instagram

Actor/producer John Abraham turns 50 today. He started his journey in the field of modeling and went on to become an A-list actor. He made his Hindi film debut in 2003 with Jism. Directed by Amit Saxena, the film also starred Bipasha Basu. He got recognition for his performance in the 2004 film 'Dhoom' in which he played the antagonist. The actor has been part of films like 'Garam Masala', 'Dostana', 'New York', 'Batla House', 'Parmanu', among others.

In 2022, he was seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' and 'Attack'. The actor also has an interesting lineup of films for 2023, both as an actor and as a producer.

Pathaan

John will be starting the year with the most anticipated film, Pathaan. The film which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is directed by Siddharth Anand of War fame. The buzz around the film is massive and is expected to break records at the box office. John will be playing a terrorist who is being chased by RAW agents.

Tehran

Starring John and Manushi Chhillar, the film is direted by Arun Gopalan. The movie is reportedly a geo-political thriller that is based on the events of the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Tariq

John will also be seen in the film titled 'Tariq', a 2023 Independence day release. Announcing the film earlier this year, John wrote, "'Tariq' is our next creative collaboration with Bake My Cake Films after Tehran and Batla House. Time to celebrate the freedom to tell good stories. #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

Also Read: For director Siddharth Anand, John Abraham was the only choice for villain in 'Pathaan'

Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake

John has also acquired the rights to the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. It is being reported that John will be seen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film. However, an official announcement regarding the same is pending.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal