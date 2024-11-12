Throwback: As Bollywood's beloved Juhi Chawla turns 57, we have discovered a vintage video of the actress from her 1984 pageant days, capturing her early charm and grace

Juhi Chawla

Listen to this article Did you know Juhi Chawla won National Costume Award in Miss Universe pageant? watch video! x 00:00

Juhi Chawla Birthday 2024: Today, on November 13, Juhi Chawla, one of the dreamiest Bollywood actresses turned 57 years old. On this occasion, here a throwback video that has re-surfaced online from Juhi Chawla's pageant days in 1984, where she won the National Costume Round during a Miss Universe competition. Netizens have been going gaga over this video. Take a look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Juhi Chawla's pageant video

Juhi Chawla is widely recognised for her accurate comic timing and vivacious on-screen persona. She has been the recipient of several accolades, including two Filmfare Awards and the coveted Miss India title in 1984 for her unmatched beauty. However, besides acting, Juhi is also an entrepreneur and a person who always stands for what's right and helps out her friends in need.

In the video shared by Pageant Glitz, the actress is seen looking gorgeous as ever. Along with winning the Miss India 1984 title. She had represented India at the Miss Universe 1984 pageant in Miami, Florida. The video captured the moment she won the national costume round, which sealed another feather in her cap. She was in a blue ensemble, flashing a smile. In the video, she is also seen in a pink lehenga. Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pageant Glitz (@thepageantglitz)

More about Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla is also known for her large heart. The actor has been doing her bit towards the noble cause of ecological restoration by pledging to plant a large number of trees in the name of other celebrities including the late Lata Mangeshkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Shah Rukh Khan among many others. Further, the environmentalist in Juhi had filed a lawsuit against the rollout of 5G wireless network technology in 2021.

On May 31, 2022, she filed a lawsuit against the implementation of 5G mobile technology in India claiming that it exposes people and animals to RF radiation that is 10 to 100 times greater than it exists today. However, that lawsuit was later dismissed.

Apart from this, when her close friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan found himself in the middle of the drugs on cruise case where the NCB team busted an alleged drug party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night, it was Juhi who helped him out.

After the Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order for Aryan, Juhi was the surety for him and had signed a Rs 1 lakh bond for Aryan after the bail conditions were deposed by the Bombay High Court.

(With inputs from ANI)