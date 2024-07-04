Juhi Chawla revealed having an intimate wedding ceremony with Jay Mehta after dreading a grand one with supposedly 2000 guests.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Juhi Chawla reveals her mother-in-law cancelled 2000 wedding invites: ‘I got married at home’ x 00:00

Actress Juhi Chawla, who has been married to industrialist Jay Mehta for 29 years now, shared a sweet anecdote about her wedding. She revealed having an intimate ceremony after dreading a grand one with supposedly 2000 guests. The 90s icon was speaking at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Juhi shared, “I was shooting for some of the really big films of my career and I was supposed to get married. My mother had just passed a year ago. When the marriage date was coming close, I was thinking my mother is gone, whom I loved the most, and now my career will also go away. I didn’t know how to be happy about it. So, I broke down one day and I told my mother-in-law and she said, ‘It’s okay.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She convinced the family to not have the big wedding and I got married at home with just the family and closest friends in attendance. So with just 80-90 people present. Imagine your mother-in-law canceling the invites that had already been sent out,” added Juhi.

During her appearance on the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's' special episode 'Jashn Juhi Ka’, she spoke about her love story, revealing how they used to exchange letters and cards with each other before tying the knot.

She said, "Before marriage, he used to write letters to me every day. But all of that stopped after marriage (laughs). Those days, we used to send letters and cards to each other which has now turned into emails and WhatsApp messages."

Juhi also shared that once on her birthday, Jay had sent her a truck full of red roses. "Jay and I met at a dinner and then he started hovering around me. Once, on my birthday, he sent me a truck full of red roses. And I took a year to say 'yes' to him," she said.

On the work front, Juhi was last seen in the thriller series 'Hush Hush' along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from IANS)