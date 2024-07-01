Juhi Chawla recalled the interesting anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan’s early days as an actor while speaking at an event in Gujarat.

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Juhi Chawla reveals Shah Rukh Khan's car was taken away as he couldn't pay EMI: 'Look at him today' x 00:00

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s constant co-star and co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders spoke about the time the actor’s car was taken away after he couldn’t pay its EMIs. Juhi recalled the interesting anecdote about Khan’s early days as an actor while speaking at an event held by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Juhi and Shah Rukh were first paired for 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman' in 1992. They went on to work in films like 'Darr', 'Yes Boss', 'Duplicate', and 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'.

She shared, “I remember Shah Rukh those days didn't have a home in Mumbai. So he used to come from Delhi (his hometown). I don't know where he stayed. He used to have tea with the unit (the film crew), eat with the unit, and blended in the unit seamlessly. He also did 2-3 shifts then. He was doing Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) with me, Dil Aashna Hai (1992), and another film with Divya (Bharti, Deewana, 1992). He was very driven,” Juhi said.

“He had a black Gypsy. But it was taken away one day because he couldn't pay the EMI, or there was something. He came on our set very dejected. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, you'll have many more cars one day.' And he still remembers that. Because it's true. Look at him today,” added Juhi.

On the work front, Juhi was last seen in the thriller series 'Hush Hush' along with Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna, and Shahana Goswami, which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan in 'Tiger vs Pathaan'. The film will reportedly have Tiger (Salman) locking horns with Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. It will mark their full-fledged collaboration after 'Karan Arjun'. An official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

He will also collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan in her next film, ‘King’. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.