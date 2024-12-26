Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's upcoming film is a tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat

Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor Pic/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Title of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s romantic drama is Loveyapa, here’s when the film will release x 00:00

Star kids Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who were busy with a romantic comedy after their respective Bollywood debuts in Maharaj and The Archies, finally have a release date for their collaboration. The title of their next is Loveyapa. It is directed by Advait Chandan of Laal Singh Chaddha fame and is set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2025.

About Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa

The upcoming rom-com is all set to light up the big screen with its youthful charm and infectious energy. Fans can’t wait to witness the sizzling chemistry between these two rising stars, whose performances are poised to redefine modern-day romantic comedies.

The makers took to Instagram and shared the first poster with the caption, “Situationship? Relationship? Love ka syapa? ya Loveyapa? See you in the theatres on the 7th of Feb 2025.”

Loveyapa is a tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter, shaping up to be a cinematic treat.

Backing this ambitious project are two powerhouse production houses, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. Phantom Studios has a reputation for delivering critically acclaimed content, while AGS Entertainment has been a driving force behind numerous commercial hits. Together, they bring an exciting synergy to the making of Loveyapa.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s debut movies

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In the Netflix film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Junaid, the son of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta made his acting debut with Netflix's film Maharaj, which also featured Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Aditya Chopra under YRF Entertainment, the film delves into pre-independent India, revolving around the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862. This historical backdrop has sparked controversy, with some alleging the film could potentially offend religious sentiments.