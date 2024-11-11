Actors and rumoured couple Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina dropped stunning pictures from their beach vacation on Instagram ahead of the former's 24th birthday

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina Pic/Instagram

We bet you missed Vedang Raina's name on Khushi Kapoor's bracelet in this bikini picture

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, who have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, recently jetted off for an exotic vacation ahead of the former’s birthday. Both Khushi and Vedang dropped stunning pictures from their beach moments. While many simply swiped and scrolled, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out Vedang’s name on Khushi’s bracelet in one of the pictures. Have a look.

Vedang Raina attends Khushi Kapoor’s pajama-themed birthday bash

Khushi Kapoor, who turned 24 on November 5, took to social media to share glimpses of the most perfect birthday surprise from her friends. She posted photos from her pajama-themed birthday party, captioning them, “Chapter 24: My favourite people with the most ideal surprise celebration.” Besides Vedang, Aaliyah Kashyap and Shanaya Kapoor were in attendance.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s idea of romance

Khushi told IANS, "A perfect date for me would be something private and special where I’m able to talk and get to know the other person in a more personal space, so there’s no pressure and it’s relaxed and fun. Anything that can be fun for both of us, like a game night at home or a movie marathon with our favourite food.”

Meanwhile, Vedang said, "I imagine being in the mountains, surrounded by the serene beauty of nature, with my partner. The air is crisp and fresh, and you have a steaming cup of coffee in hand. Music plays softly in the background, blending with the sounds of rustling leaves and distant birdsong.”

Khushi Kapoor’s acting front so far

Khushi, the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’, an Indian adaptation of the beloved comics. In the Netflix film, she portrayed Betty Cooper alongside Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Next, Khushi Kapoor is set to team up with Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, in an upcoming romantic drama. The film was announced earlier this year and is said to be an adaptation of the popular Tamil hit “Love Today.”

Directed by Advait Chandan, the project is scheduled to release in theatres on February 7, 2025. In addition, Kapoor has Dharma Productions’ forthcoming rom-com ‘Naadaniyaan’ in the pipeline. She will share the silver screen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suniel Shetty in the film.