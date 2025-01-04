Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Did Aamir Khan work on Taare Zameen Par after Junaid's dyslexia diagnosis? Here's the reality

Updated on: 04 January,2025 11:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan, will next be seen in the romantic film Loveyapa opposite Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the film's first song 'Loveyapa Ho Gaya' was released

Reena Dutta with ex-husband Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan (L-R)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan debuted with the 2024 Netflix film Maharaj alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Sharvari Wagh. Junaid Khan opened up about being diagnosed with dyslexia when he was around six years old. Junaid, who is the son of Aamir Khan from his first marriage with Reena Dutta, shared that his parents realized his disorder when they first read the script of the 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.


Taare Zameen Par was a film that depicted the struggles of a child with dyslexia. He added that he received a lot of help early on after his diagnosis, which is why his parents never pressured him to score good marks in school. Aamir co-directed this film with Amol Gupte and also acted in it. The film also starred Tisca Chopra and Darsheel Safary.


Junaid Khan reveals about his dyslexia diagnosis


When asked if his parents were strict about studies during an interaction with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Junaid Khan revealed, “Neither of my parents was particular (about my results)… I was also diagnosed with dyslexia very early on. So, I think they were mindful of that, especially in schooling.”

When Vickey asked if his diagnosis prompted his dad Aamir to make the film, Junaid shared that it was the other way around. “Actually, I think it was a little bit the other way around. When they heard the script of Taare Zameen Par, they were like, ‘Ek second… We have seen this in our lives.’ And actually, it was at that point that they took me to a specialist, and I was diagnosed with dyslexia.”

Junaid further shared, “It was very early. I must have been six or seven years old. And I received a lot of help very early on, so it didn’t affect me as much growing up but… So in that sense, I think I was lucky.”

Junaid Khan on Work front

Junaid will next be seen in the film Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. Recently, the first song, Loveyapa Ho Gaya, was released from the film. Later in the year, he will be seen in Ek Din with Sai Pallavi.

