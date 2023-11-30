Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Junaid Khan Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1

Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1

Updated on: 30 November,2023 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be starting his acting career in the movies with a romantic film opposite Sai Pallavi

Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1

Junaid and Sai Pallavi

Listen to this article
Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1
x
00:00

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan and actress Sai Pallavi, are set to begin the shoot of their upcoming film from Friday in Mumbai. The yet-to-be-titled film is a love story and as per earlier information, it is set in the city of Sapporo in Japan where the team had gone for a recce, a couple of months back.


Talking about the film, a source close to the production shared: “Junaid and Sai’s film is all set to go on floors from December 1. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai itself.”


A source close to the film had earlier told the media: “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”


The source adds, “During their time in Sapporo, Junaid also paid a visit to Sapporo City Hall and had a pleasant chat with Mayor Akimoto. This interaction not only highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the city but also signifies the growing global reach of Bollywood. Never before has a Hindi film been shot in Sapporo, which makes it an exciting proposition to watch on the big screen.”

This will be the first ever time that a film will feature Sapporo which makes it an even more exciting proposition to watch it on the big screen.

Sai Pallavi will be next seen in ‘SK 21’ alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood screen debut with YRF’s ‘Maharaj.  Before stepping into the world of cinema, Junaid Khan dedicated six years to the world of theater. His journey began in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children,’ a biting satire on the absurdity of war. This marked the beginning of a passionate pursuit of the craft of acting.

Ahead of Junaid's acting debut, his father, Aamir, announced his maiden venture as a producer. During an interview, the superstar confirmed that his son will be producing the film, titled Pritam Pyaare. In his statement, Aamir said, "Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for 5 minutes."

(with inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sai Pallavi Junaid Khan aamir khan Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK