Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi to start shooting for their untitled love story on Dec 1

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan and actress Sai Pallavi, are set to begin the shoot of their upcoming film from Friday in Mumbai. The yet-to-be-titled film is a love story and as per earlier information, it is set in the city of Sapporo in Japan where the team had gone for a recce, a couple of months back.

Talking about the film, a source close to the production shared: “Junaid and Sai’s film is all set to go on floors from December 1. The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai itself.”

A source close to the film had earlier told the media: “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”

The source adds, “During their time in Sapporo, Junaid also paid a visit to Sapporo City Hall and had a pleasant chat with Mayor Akimoto. This interaction not only highlighted the warmth and hospitality of the city but also signifies the growing global reach of Bollywood. Never before has a Hindi film been shot in Sapporo, which makes it an exciting proposition to watch on the big screen.”

Sai Pallavi will be next seen in ‘SK 21’ alongside Sivakarthikeyan.

Meanwhile, Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood screen debut with YRF’s ‘Maharaj. Before stepping into the world of cinema, Junaid Khan dedicated six years to the world of theater. His journey began in August 2017 with director Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s ‘Mother Courage and Her Children,’ a biting satire on the absurdity of war. This marked the beginning of a passionate pursuit of the craft of acting.

Ahead of Junaid's acting debut, his father, Aamir, announced his maiden venture as a producer. During an interview, the superstar confirmed that his son will be producing the film, titled Pritam Pyaare. In his statement, Aamir said, "Junaid is now entering Bollywood as a producer like my father. With a new director and new team, I am happy with his work. I am doing a cameo in his movie for 5 minutes."

(with inputs from IANS)